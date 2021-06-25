Neil Brood
Neil Brood, 70, of Post Falls, Idaho and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth J. Segota
Kenneth J. Segota, 72, of Moscow, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie D. Schaper
Marjorie D. Schaper, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Good Samaritan – Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.