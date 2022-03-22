Benjamin “Ben” J. Cooper
Benjamin “Ben” J. Cooper, 46, of Pullman, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
W. Daniel Edwards
W. Daniel Edwards, 73, of Moscow, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Harris
Cynthia Harris, 74, of Moscow, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Hibbard
LEWISTON — Beverly Hibbard, 89, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Monday March 21, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.