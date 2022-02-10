Jaclyn Kendall
Jaclyn Kendall, 74, of Pullman, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Madison Blankenship
Madison Blankenship, 20, of Pullman and formerly of Palouse, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Brown
SPOKANE — Debra Brown, 62, of Troy, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Pettit
Deborah Pettit, 81, of Moscow, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Grace Brown
Grace Brown, 75, of Potlatch, died Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.