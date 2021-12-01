John M. Adler
John M. Adler, 49, of Potlatch, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.
Florence Norma Johnson
Florence Norma Johnson, 99, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Alan Place
LEWISTON — Thomas Alan Place, 83, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.