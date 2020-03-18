Pat Orlich
Pat Orlich, 95, of Pullman, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Zelda M. Rozell
Zelda M. Rozell, 94, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Laureen I. Poesy
Laureen I. Poesy, 75, a resident of Potlatch, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the St. Joeseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Roger A. Gamet
Roger A. Gamet, 68, a resident of Palouse, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his Palouse home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.