Anna L. Conditt
Anna L. Conditt, 76, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy H. Schnaible
Dorothy H. Schnaible, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Crozier
David J. Crozier, 50, of Moscow, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.