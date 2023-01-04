Christine L. Gray
Christine L. Gray, 66, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jeanne Martin
Mary Jeanne Martin, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carmen L. Miller
Carmen L. Miller, 59, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wade Brian Kelley
Wade Brian Kelley, 56, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Quincy, Wash. Kayser’s Chapel of Memories of Moses Lake, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Anne Halvorson
Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman, died, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Payne
Shirley Payne, 90, of Troy, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Neil Manning
Neil Manning, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.