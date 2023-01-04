Christine L. Gray

Christine L. Gray, 66, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jeanne Martin

Mary Jeanne Martin, 91, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carmen L. Miller

Carmen L. Miller, 59, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Wade Brian Kelley

Wade Brian Kelley, 56, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Quincy, Wash. Kayser’s Chapel of Memories of Moses Lake, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Anne Halvorson

Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman, died, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Considerate Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Payne

Shirley Payne, 90, of Troy, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Neil Manning

Neil Manning, 88, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

