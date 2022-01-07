James Denton

PRINCETON — James Denton, 73, of Princeton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Holly M. Esser

COEUR D’ ALENE — Holly M. Esser, 52, of Genesee, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Norman J. Dahmen

Norman J. Dahmen, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you