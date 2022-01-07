James Denton
PRINCETON — James Denton, 73, of Princeton, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Holly M. Esser
COEUR D’ ALENE — Holly M. Esser, 52, of Genesee, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Norman J. Dahmen
Norman J. Dahmen, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.