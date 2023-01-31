Howard Hazeltine
Howard Hazeltine, 69, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur D. Rode
PRINCETON — Arthur D. Rode, 79, of Princeton, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William Shane
LEWISTON — William Shane, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veteran Home in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin Cox
Alvin Cox, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Kossman
Michael Kossman, 76, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jon Semingson
Jon Semingson, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.