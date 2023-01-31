Howard Hazeltine

Howard Hazeltine, 69, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur D. Rode

PRINCETON — Arthur D. Rode, 79, of Princeton, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William Shane

LEWISTON — William Shane, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veteran Home in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin Cox

Alvin Cox, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Kossman

Michael Kossman, 76, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jon Semingson

Jon Semingson, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

