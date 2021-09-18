David Leroy Coon

David Leroy Coon, 79, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.

Teddy L. Norton

Teddy L. Norton, 74, of Harvard, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau

LEWISTON — Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Love

GARFIELD — John E. Love, 88, of Garfield, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte IIams

Charlotte IIams, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

