David Leroy Coon
David Leroy Coon, 79, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.
Teddy L. Norton
Teddy L. Norton, 74, of Harvard, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau
LEWISTON — Deborah L. Hairr-Boileau, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
John E. Love
GARFIELD — John E. Love, 88, of Garfield, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte IIams
Charlotte IIams, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.