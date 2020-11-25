Anne Whelchel
Anne Whelchel, 78, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Burnett
Michael D. Burnett, 54, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Arrangements are pending with Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lonnie R. Coleman
Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, a resident of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Greenway
Anne Greenway, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Johnora “Jo” Johnson
Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, of Palouse, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.