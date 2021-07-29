Alice Paulson

Alice Paulson, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James McMurry

James McMurry, 65, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

June Gay Scott

June Gay Scott, 85, of Moscow died, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

