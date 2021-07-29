Alice Paulson
Alice Paulson, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James McMurry
James McMurry, 65, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
June Gay Scott
June Gay Scott, 85, of Moscow died, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.