Deanna L. Schroeder
BOVILL — Deanna L. Schroeder, 74, of Bovill, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Crystal M. Crozier
Crystal M. Crozier, 46, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home in. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Dehart
Barbara Dehart, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Bieker
John Bieker, 86, of Moscow, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leland F. Leinweber
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Leland F. Leinweber, 96, of Spokane Valley, Wash., and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at his son’s home in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.