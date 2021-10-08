Vern Donahue
Vern Donahue, 84, of Moscow and formerly of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Fiscus
Sharon Fiscus, 65, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Nilson
Sandra Nilson, 82, of Albion, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.