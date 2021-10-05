Donald Fiscus

SPOKANE — Donald Fiscus, 76, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Fisher

Eugene Fisher, 54, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

David V. Holbrook

David V. Holbrook, 48, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Larry A. Loomis

Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

E. David Sampson

E. David Sampson, 90, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Paulla A. Via

SPOKANE — Paulla A. Via, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

