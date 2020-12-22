Roberta N. Etcheverry
Roberta N. Etcheverry, 83, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Kimani Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Melody K. Johnson-Lynch
Melody K. Johnson-Lynch, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
David Prieur
David Prieur, 78, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” Rhoads
Richard “Dick” Rhoads, 86, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec.19, 2020, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.