Karen M. Johnson Bieker
Karen M. Johnson Bieker, 76, of Pullman and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” C. Anderson
IDAHO FALLS — William “Bill” C. Anderson, 69, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Floretta Ekelund
Floretta Ekelund, 86, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.