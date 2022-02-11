Karen M. Johnson Bieker

Karen M. Johnson Bieker, 76, of Pullman and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

William “Bill” C. Anderson

IDAHO FALLS — William “Bill” C. Anderson, 69, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Floretta Ekelund

Floretta Ekelund, 86, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

