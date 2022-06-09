Gerald Hadley Bates

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Gerald Hadley Bates, 92, of Viola, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Liberty Lake Adult Family Home in Liberty Lake, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Glen M. Smith

Glen M. Smith, 83, of Palouse and of Pullman, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Ivan Wilbur Herrick

Ivan Wilbur Herrick, age 91, of Pullman, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Pullman. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

