Gerald Hadley Bates
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Gerald Hadley Bates, 92, of Viola, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Liberty Lake Adult Family Home in Liberty Lake, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Glen M. Smith
Glen M. Smith, 83, of Palouse and of Pullman, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ivan Wilbur Herrick
Ivan Wilbur Herrick, age 91, of Pullman, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Pullman. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.