Letitia “Tish” Ryan
BOISE — Letitia “Tish” Ryan, 94, of Boise and formerly of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Boise. Cremation Society of Idaho in Boise is in charge of arrangements.
John S. Yates
John S. Yates, 54, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers
DEER PARK — Shannon Lee (Kambitsch) Ayers, 58, of Deer Park, Wash., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.