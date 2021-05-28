Michael D.Goetz
Michael D.Goetz, 70, longtime Viola resident, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in California. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kochan
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kochan, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest D. Bean
Ernest D. Bean, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gretchen Potter
Gretchen Potter, 104, of Moscow, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Stephan M. Casper
Stephan M. Casper, 63, of Moscow, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald Jones
Gerald Jones, 73, a resident of Princeton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his Princeton home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita F. “Nita” Mantz
Juanita F. “Nita” Mantz, 101, a resident of Potlatch, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her Potlatch home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.