Michael D.Goetz

Michael D.Goetz, 70, longtime Viola resident, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in California. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kochan

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kochan, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest D. Bean

Ernest D. Bean, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Gretchen Potter

Gretchen Potter, 104, of Moscow, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Stephan M. Casper

Stephan M. Casper, 63, of Moscow, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Jones

Gerald Jones, 73, a resident of Princeton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his Princeton home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita F. “Nita” Mantz

Juanita F. “Nita” Mantz, 101, a resident of Potlatch, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her Potlatch home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

