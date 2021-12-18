Kenneth D. White
Kenneth D. White, 75, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 4:26 am
