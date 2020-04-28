Greta Laura Beatrice Winter

Greta Laura Beatrice Winter, 91, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila K. Patterson

Sheila K. Patterson, 72, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie A. Staniewski

Stephanie A. Staniewski, 68, of Sandpoint and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Sandpoint. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

