Greta Laura Beatrice Winter
Greta Laura Beatrice Winter, 91, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila K. Patterson
Sheila K. Patterson, 72, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie A. Staniewski
Stephanie A. Staniewski, 68, of Sandpoint and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Sandpoint. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.