Laura M. Cochran

Laura M. Cochran, 78, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Lois J. Jemes

Lois J. Jemes, 76, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara D. Azevedo

Barbara D. Azevedo, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Hillestad

Marilyn Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Deanna Robbins

Deanna Robbins, 76, of Moscow, died Monday Sept. 26, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

