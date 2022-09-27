Laura M. Cochran
Laura M. Cochran, 78, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Lois J. Jemes
Lois J. Jemes, 76, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara D. Azevedo
Barbara D. Azevedo, 87, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Hillestad
Marilyn Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna Robbins
Deanna Robbins, 76, of Moscow, died Monday Sept. 26, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.