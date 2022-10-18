John J. Berney
UNIONTOWN — John J. Berney, 69, of Uniontown, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Crow
Patricia L. Crow, 52, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Denis Jain
Denis Jain, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen R. Dunham
TROY — Kathleen R. Dunham, 88, of Troy, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Troy. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.