John J. Berney

UNIONTOWN — John J. Berney, 69, of Uniontown, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Crow

Patricia L. Crow, 52, of Pullman, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Denis Jain

Denis Jain, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen R. Dunham

TROY — Kathleen R. Dunham, 88, of Troy, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Troy. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you