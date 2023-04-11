Windy. Periods of rain this morning. Then some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 3:15 am
Pullman High slates multicultural night Friday
Area Roundup
Who was it that claimed “desperate times call for desperate measures”? I am not sure, but I’ll borrow the language anyway and apply it to our society’s precarious state of mental health. We are a populace soaked in fear and anxiety, perched close to the edge. And among our seemingly desperat…
When the president of the Moscow Garden Club recently decided to step down to enjoy more time with her family, the group’s 15 members faced a dilemma — none of them felt they had the time to be the president.
This story has been updated from its original version to correct the distance between Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank in Pullman.
Larry Chamberlain
TROY — Larry Chamberlain, 68, of Troy, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Olesen
Eleanor Olesen, 93, of Moscow, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Hill House Memory Care in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
K. Niel Gunderson
K. Niel Gunderson, 49, of Moscow, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Church
James R. Church, 45, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lennard A. Gosselin
Lennard A. Gosselin, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
