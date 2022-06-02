Billie Jean Teagle
Billie Jean Teagle, 84, of Pullman, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Constance J. Lynd
Constance J. Lynd, 86, of Palouse, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements
Marjery Brink
Marjery Brink, 92, of Palouse, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.