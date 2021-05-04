Donald R. Fields
Donald R. Fields, 70, formerly of Moscow, died Friday, April 30, 2021, Prestige Post Acute Rehab-Kittitas Valley in Ellensburg, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel T. Reeves
Ethel T. Reeves, 102, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Michael Lemon
Robert “Bob” Michael Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.