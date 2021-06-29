Crawford W. Judge

Crawford W. Judge, MD, 94, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Howell

Mark Howell, 54, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene L. Bodily

Darlene L. Bodily, 78, of Clarkston, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Mendenhall

David L. Mendenhall, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Glen Haven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Cole

Patricia L. Cole, 94, of Moscow, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

