Carol Dene Easley

Carol Dene Easley, 74, of Newport, Wash., and formerly of Helena, Mont., and Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Chaney Anderson

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Beverly Chaney Anderson, 90, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Bellevue. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Chelsey M. Meckel

TROY — Chelsey M. Meckel, 34, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Troy. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

