Marjorie M. Phippen

SPOKANE VALLEY — Marjorie M. Phippen, 48, of Colfax, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Gardens On University in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Annette M. Wade

Annette M. Wade, 74, of Pullman, formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. Rudy

GARFIELD — Betty L. Rudy, 95, of Colfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Roger L. Anderson

Roger L. Anderson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

D. Scott Huffman

SPOKANE VALLEY — D. Scott Huffman, 65, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

