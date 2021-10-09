Marjorie M. Phippen
SPOKANE VALLEY — Marjorie M. Phippen, 48, of Colfax, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Gardens On University in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Annette M. Wade
Annette M. Wade, 74, of Pullman, formerly of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Rudy
GARFIELD — Betty L. Rudy, 95, of Colfax, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Roger L. Anderson
Roger L. Anderson, 74, of Wasilla, Alaska, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
D. Scott Huffman
SPOKANE VALLEY — D. Scott Huffman, 65, of Palouse, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.