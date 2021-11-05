Green K. Kent
Green K. Kent, 88, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 3:29 am
