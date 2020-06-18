Carrie J. Hosley
Carrie J. Hosley, 49, of Deary, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita M. Winn
Juanita M. Winn, 88, formerly of Deary, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Couer d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Susan J. Ford
Susan J. Ford, 86, of Pullman, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.