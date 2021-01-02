Larry M. Zeller
SPOKANE — Larry M. Zeller, 69, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are with Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 1:02 am
