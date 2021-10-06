Julie M. Rathbun
Julie M. Rathbun, 54, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Bette R. Mitchell
Bette R. Mitchell, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kelvin W. Riebold
GARFIELD — Kelvin W. Riebold, 61, of Garfield, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Vern Donahue
Vern Donahue, 84, of Moscow, formerly of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements
Sharon Fiscus
Sharon Fiscus, 65, of Harvard, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.