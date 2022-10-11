Norman Perkins
GARFIELD — Norman Perkins, 86, of Garfield, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Larson
Leroy Larson, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Hammond
Betty Hammond, 95, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Sprenger
COEUR D’ALENE — Michael Sprenger, 57, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.