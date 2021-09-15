Jerold W. Power
LEWISTON — Jerold W. Power, 96, formerly of Palouse and Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jerold W. Power
LEWISTON — Jerold W. Power, 96, formerly of Palouse and Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region