Linda J. Osborne

POTLATCH — Linda J. Osborne, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Forrest E. Sears

Forrest E. Sears, 88, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Aprile Sipes

Aprile Sipes, 51, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia L. Baldwin

COLFAX — Virginia L. Baldwin, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) is in charge of arrangements.

