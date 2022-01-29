Linda J. Osborne
POTLATCH — Linda J. Osborne, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Forrest E. Sears
Forrest E. Sears, 88, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Aprile Sipes
Aprile Sipes, 51, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Baldwin
COLFAX — Virginia L. Baldwin, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) is in charge of arrangements.