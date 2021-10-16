Lyle E. Klostermeyer
Lyle E. Klostermeyer, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Craig Holley
Craig Holley, 58, of Moscow died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara E. Hume
Barbara E. Hume, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Reggie T. Taylor
Reggie T. Taylor, 56, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.