Lyle E. Klostermeyer

Lyle E. Klostermeyer, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Craig Holley

Craig Holley, 58, of Moscow died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara E. Hume

Barbara E. Hume, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Reggie T. Taylor

Reggie T. Taylor, 56, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

