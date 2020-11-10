Larry L. Whitehead
Larry L. Whitehead, 83, of Garfield, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Whitman Hospital & Medical Center in Colfax. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Kurtis L. Semler
Kurtis L. Semler, 37, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt
MERIDIAN — Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt, 74, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston and Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Meridian. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Thomas Starr
Patrick Thomas Starr, 69, a resident of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Pullman Regional Medical Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Doris A. McDougall
Doris A. McDougall, 92, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Schuster
Karen Schuster, 77, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.