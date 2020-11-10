Larry L. Whitehead

Larry L. Whitehead, 83, of Garfield, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Whitman Hospital & Medical Center in Colfax. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Kurtis L. Semler

Kurtis L. Semler, 37, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt

MERIDIAN — Shirley Jean Trumbly Spratt, 74, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston and Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Meridian. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Thomas Starr

Patrick Thomas Starr, 69, a resident of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Pullman Regional Medical Center in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Doris A. McDougall

Doris A. McDougall, 92, of Pullman, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Schuster

Karen Schuster, 77, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

