Mary L. Needham

Mary L. Needham, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Vallerie D. Streng

Vallerie D. Streng, 47, a resident of St. John, Wash., died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Ellis L. Emerson

Ellis L. Emerson, 93, a resident of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

