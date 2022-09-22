Darren G. Flock
SPOKANE VALLEY — Darren G. Flock, 57, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Conitz
Mary Conitz, 93, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Alexander
Jack Alexander, 88, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.