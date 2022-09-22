Darren G. Flock

SPOKANE VALLEY — Darren G. Flock, 57, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Conitz

Mary Conitz, 93, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Jack Alexander

Jack Alexander, 88, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

