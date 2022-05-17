Shannon Diane Hodges

VIOLA — Shannon Diane Hodges, 65, of Viola, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements.

Timothy C. Pomerinke

Timothy C. Pomerinke, 66, of Moscow, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements.

Esther J. Corcoran

Esther J. Corcoran, 96, of Pullman, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.

Frank W. Parr

Frank W. Parr, 68, of Pullman, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.

