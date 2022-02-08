Tamara Cox
Tamara Cox, 80, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Herkes
John W. Herkes, 95, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Carole (Meckel) Beckner
GARFIELD — Edith Carole (Meckel) Beckner, 80, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.