Cody T. Hendrix
Cody T. Hendrix, 27, a resident of Onaway, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Woodland, Calif., because of a pedestrian vehicle accident. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangments.
George A. Anderson
George A. Anderson, 84, a resident of Moscow, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Glen Haven Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangments.
Steven L. Hassett
Steven L. Hassett, 78, a resident of Spokane, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangments.
Franklin Alvarez
Franklin Alvarez, 98, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has is in charge of arrangments.
Marjorie A. Robinson
Marjorie A. Robinson, 78, a resident of Palouse, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangments.