Dona Jean Miller
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Vickey K. Harris-Wessman
JULIAETTA — Vickey K. Harris-Wessman, 76, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Lynn Shell
Laura Lynn Shell, 61, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.