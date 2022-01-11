George R. Shineflew
PRINCETON — George R. Shineflew, 72, of Princeton, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Wesley G. Workman
HARVARD — Wesley G. Workman, 90, of Harvard, Idaho, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Prestige Care and Rehab in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Ripley
Katherine Ripley, 33, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan.7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne L. Darby
Wayne L. Darby, 84, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Stauffer
John Stauffer, 74, of Troy, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home in Troy. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Tamura
Joyce Tamura, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary M. Clements
Mary M. Clements, 83, formerly of Palouse, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Cornerstone Memory Care in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.