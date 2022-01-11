George R. Shineflew

PRINCETON — George R. Shineflew, 72, of Princeton, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Wesley G. Workman

HARVARD — Wesley G. Workman, 90, of Harvard, Idaho, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Prestige Care and Rehab in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine Ripley

Katherine Ripley, 33, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan.7, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne L. Darby

Wayne L. Darby, 84, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John Stauffer

John Stauffer, 74, of Troy, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home in Troy. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Tamura

Joyce Tamura, 76, of Moscow, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Mary M. Clements

Mary M. Clements, 83, formerly of Palouse, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Cornerstone Memory Care in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you