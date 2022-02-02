Elizabeth “Liz” Sullivan
PULLMAN — Elizabeth “Liz” Sullivan, 93, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 1:31 am
Your guide to the best businesses in the region