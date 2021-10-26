Illa Faye Kuhn
Illa Faye Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Scottia A. Jordan
Scottia A. Jordan, 51, of Endicott, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
David W. Rickert
HELMER, Idaho — David W. Rickert, 82, of Helmer, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of his arrangements.
Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar
PALOUSE — Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar, 46, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra M. McCollum
ALBION — Sandra M. McCollum, 60, of Albion, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.