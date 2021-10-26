Illa Faye Kuhn

Illa Faye Kuhn, 96, of Pullman, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Scottia A. Jordan

Scottia A. Jordan, 51, of Endicott, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Rickert

HELMER, Idaho — David W. Rickert, 82, of Helmer, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of his arrangements.

Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar

PALOUSE — Stephanie R. Dunton Molnar, 46, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Palouse. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra M. McCollum

ALBION — Sandra M. McCollum, 60, of Albion, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

