Patti Curtis Walters
Patti Curtis Walters, 81, a resident of Potlatch, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Polollo
Joseph Polollo, 67, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Genesee. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey
Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.