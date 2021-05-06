Patti Curtis Walters

Patti Curtis Walters, 81, a resident of Potlatch, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Polollo

Joseph Polollo, 67, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Genesee. Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey

Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

