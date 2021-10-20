Shari Mead
Shari Mead, 58, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
George A. Strong
GARFIELD — George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Alexander
SPOKANE — Thomas Alexander, 58, of Potlatch, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.